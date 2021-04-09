Hatmaker, Hatmaker, Make Me a Hat!

Usually it’s pretty crazy. People will fly in for the Kentucky Derby that Tuesday or Wednesday before and come in needing a hat,” says local milliner Olivia Rose Griffin of Griffin Hatters, whose shop, The Mysterious Rack, is located on South 4th Street within sight of The Louisville Palace.

“Women from out of town send photos of their dress, and I’ll send them photos of hat shapes and options,” explains the San Francisco native, who moved to Louisville in 2014. “Local women bring their dresses in. Even the week of Derby, first timers who’ve flown into Louisville, having brought something small and demure, will decide to upgrade after seeing other women parading around Churchill Downs’ track in much larger hats. And that’s how I end up making a lot of Kentucky Derby hats the week of Derby…up until the morning of the race itself,” she says.

As to how Griffin became a milliner of men and women’s hats, she explains, “I already had an undergrad degree in fashion design and costume design and a background in sewing. Ended up taking over a 100-year-old San Francisco hat shop in 2009, which is what led me down the path to hats. Started my shop here after I moved to Kentucky.