Don’t Miss This!

Black Heritage in Racing: Proud of My Calling

• WHEN April 10 @ 3pm WHERE Kentucky Derby Museum

This live performance tells the story of successful Black horsemen such as Isaac Murphy — a Black jockey who won approximately 44% of his races, including three Kentucky Derby races.

• Now 20 times larger, the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit is featured in a prominent location on the first floor of the Museum, with more room to showcase artifacts and incredible stories. Learn about the horsemen from the early days of horse racing, including Oliver Lewis, the first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby in 1875 aboard Aristides; Ansel Williamson, who trained Aristides; and Jimmy Winkfield, a Kentucky native who won back-to-back runnings aboard His Eminence in 1901 and Alan-a-Dale in 1902. Modern times are also explored, including the stories of Raymond Daniels and Greg Harbut, owners of 2020 Derby contender Necker Island.

• On Saturdays, the Black Heritage in Racing Tour can connect all the historic dots with stops at significant places at Churchill Downs that help tell these important stories.

Prices vary for events.