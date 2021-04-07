Don’t Miss This!
We’re entering a new kind of Derby season, and a new era for Today’s Woman, under the direction of new owner Tawana Bain! Celebrate both by sharing with us your photos when you attend these events!
Tag us. #weseeyousis #todayssisterhood #todayswomanmagazine
Big Brims & Fancy Trims Hat Sample Sale
WHEN April 8 @ 5pm WHERE Kentucky Derby Museum COST $10, $20 and $30
Find a good deal on a beautiful Derby hat at the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Hat Sample Sale. Choose from over 500 hat samples ranging in price from $19-$75. And while you shop, take advantage of the complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
WHEN April 8 @ 8am WHERE Virtual
Rise & shine with the community’s change-makers at CASA’s annual Embrace A Child Breakfast fundraiser to give voices to abused and neglected children in our community. RSVP here.
Black Heritage in Racing: Proud of My Calling
• WHEN April 10 @ 3pm WHERE Kentucky Derby Museum
This live performance tells the story of successful Black horsemen such as Isaac Murphy — a Black jockey who won approximately 44% of his races, including three Kentucky Derby races.
• Now 20 times larger, the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit is featured in a prominent location on the first floor of the Museum, with more room to showcase artifacts and incredible stories. Learn about the horsemen from the early days of horse racing, including Oliver Lewis, the first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby in 1875 aboard Aristides; Ansel Williamson, who trained Aristides; and Jimmy Winkfield, a Kentucky native who won back-to-back runnings aboard His Eminence in 1901 and Alan-a-Dale in 1902. Modern times are also explored, including the stories of Raymond Daniels and Greg Harbut, owners of 2020 Derby contender Necker Island.
• On Saturdays, the Black Heritage in Racing Tour can connect all the historic dots with stops at significant places at Churchill Downs that help tell these important stories.
Prices vary for events.
WHEN April 11 @11am WHERE Kentucky Derby Museum COST $75
Grab your girlfriends and shop the latest designs in Derby hats and jewelry while enjoying a gourmet brunch, unlimited mimosa bar and hat fashion show! Models will showcase a variety of styles, including show-stopping looks from local milliners. Registration ends Friday.
WHEN April 13 @9am WHERE Virtual
The Family & Children’s Place presents the Champions for Children Virtual Fundraiser. Join over 400 community leaders and advocates as Family & Children’s Place presents the Champions for Children Virtual Fundraiser. This event has provided essential support to the agency for more than a decade, helping families hurt by child abuse and neglect. RSVP here.
0 Comments