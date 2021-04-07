Don’t Miss This!

We’re entering a new kind of Derby season, and a new era for Today’s Woman, under the direction of new owner Tawana Bain! Celebrate both by sharing with us your photos when you attend these events!

Big Brims & Fancy Trims Hat Sample Sale

WHEN April 8 @ 5pm WHERE Kentucky Derby Museum COST $10, $20 and $30

Find a good deal on a beautiful Derby hat at the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Hat Sample Sale. Choose from over 500 hat samples ranging in price from $19-$75. And while you shop, take advantage of the complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.