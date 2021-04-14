Don’t Miss This!
Celebrate the beginning of Derby season in a different way with Thunder Over Louisville, Re-Imagined.
We’re entering a new kind of Derby season, and a new era for Today’s Woman, under the direction of new owner Tawana Bain! Celebrate both by sharing with us your photos when you attend these events!
Thunder Over Louisville, Re-Imagined
WHEN April 17 @ 3pm WHERE Watch it on WHAS-TV
The Kentucky Derby Festival wants to keep people safe but without compromising the grandness of one of our most loved events. The theme of this year’s event is Illuminating the Community and will feature a made-for-TV air show, drone show and fireworks finale.
Stock Yards Bank $1 Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Contest
WHEN April 15-April 25 WHERE Seneca Golf Course Driving Range
In its 32nd year, the $1 million dollar prize is still up for grabs in the finals of the $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One Golf Contest. Anyone from beginners to scratch golfers can take a shot.
WHEN April 15 @ 6:30-9pm WHERE Virtual BENEFITS Down Syndrome of Louisville
Kick off your Derby season with an evening of fun, laughter, and dancing benefiting Down Syndrome Of Louisville. Virtually meet celebrity members who drive the mission and celebrate their success at the 9th annual event presented by Churchill Downs. Funds raised support the Down Syndrome of Louisville Lifelong Learning Centers serving Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Queen’s Daughters Pre-Derby Spring Fashion Show
WHEN April 19, Doors open @ 11am, lunch served at noon, show to follow WHERE Crowne Plaza, with social distancing. COST $50
The fashion show is the largest fundraiser for Queen’s Daughters, a Catholic women’s organization that serves the spiritual, social, and humanitarian needs of our community.
Dino Safari: A Drive-Thru Adventure
WHEN Through May 2 WHERE Louisville Mega Cavern COST Regular Vehicle (1-7 passengers): $49.95
Check out over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globetrotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.
