Don’t Miss This!

We’re entering a new kind of Derby season, and a new era for Today’s Woman, under the direction of new owner Tawana Bain! Celebrate both by sharing with us your photos when you attend these events!

Tag us. #weseeyousis #todayssisterhood #todayswomanmagazine

Thunder Over Louisville, Re-Imagined

WHEN April 17 @ 3pm WHERE Watch it on WHAS-TV

The Kentucky Derby Festival wants to keep people safe but without compromising the grandness of one of our most loved events. The theme of this year’s event is Illuminating the Community and will feature a made-for-TV air show, drone show and fireworks finale.