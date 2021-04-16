Delight in the (Derby) Details

Add these colorful, eclectic or equine accessories to your spring or Derby ensembles to make them pop.

1 Petal wave earrings, $32, Apricot Lane Boutique

2 Necklace, $210, Kentucky Derby Museum

3 Necklace, $19, Work the Metal

4 Leopard earrings, $12, Work the Metal

5 Bracelet, $16,Work the Metal

6 Necklace, $19,Work the Metal

7 Pendant, $175, Kentucky Derby Museum

8 Mint julep beaded earrings, $25, Apricot Lane Boutique

9 Mask, $12; necklace, $10; attach the necklace to the bands of the mask for a hands-free option.

10 Yellow drop earrings, $9, Work the Metal

11 Green beaded earrings, $20, Apricot Lane Boutique

12 Horse pendant, $135, Kentucky Derby Museum

13 Rose pin, $68, Kentucky Derby Museum

14 Bracelets, $20/each, Kentucky Derby Museum

15 Running horse set (earrings and necklace), $14, Kentucky Derby Museum

