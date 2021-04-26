COVID-19, Pregnancy, Breastfeeding & the Vaccine

At this time there is a limited amount of safety data available on the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy and breastfeeding, but what experts know so far is reassuring. The studies done before the first vaccines were approved for emergency use did not include pregnant women, but based on how the vaccines were made and the science behind how the vaccines work in the body, experts believe they should be safe in pregnancy. Many women have enrolled in the CDC’s vaccination tracking program, and the data from this program does not show any safety concerns. The CDC and vaccine makers are now starting or planning tests with pregnant women. If you are pregnant and want to know more about the vaccine, talk with your obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN) such as the ones at All Women or other health care professional. Discuss your risk of getting COVID-19 and your risk of severe illness if you get sick. A vaccine may protect you from severe illness, which could help both you and your fetus. The claims linking COVID-19 vaccines to infertility have been scientifically disproven.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology recommends that breastfeeding women get a COVID-19 vaccine if they desire, and there is no need to stop breastfeeding if you want to get the vaccine. When you get vaccinated, the antibodies that your body makes can be passed through breastmilk and help protect your child from the virus.

Tips for staying healthy:

• Wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and any other needed protection while at work.

• Limit contact with other people. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people and avoid crowds.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Keep a stock of essential supplies, including at least 30 days of medication so you don’t have to go out as often.