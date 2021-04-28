Celebrate Derby at Home with the Kids

“And they’re off! First around the bend is the dapper Roman Fritz on DayStar, followed closely by the giggles and pattering feet of Navy Madison on Skipper, just a nose ahead of rambunctious Knight on Hello Little Bit…”

With space limited at the track again this year to allow for social distancing, your day at the races may be like LaVergne Helton’s, refereeing a hotly contested stickhorse race between her grandkids from a lawn chair in her

own backyard.

Here are some ideas on how to turn your Derby Day into some festive fun with the kiddos in your life:

Make Your Own Stick Horse

LaVergne of Jeffersonville, Indiana, says she created a horse pattern out of lightweight cardstock, and the children used it to twice trace the side profile of a horse on to the paper color of their choice.

“They needed help with tracing and cutting since it’s best if both sides are cut together so they match,” she said.

Once cut, keeping both pieces together, they punched holes to tie yarn onto the horses for the mane. They drew eyes and nose holes on each side, then stapled around the edges, keeping the bottom open to stuff plastic bags inside. They added a long ruler or paint stick and glued one end inside the neck of the horse, then stapled the opening closed.

“Each child named their own horse. I was surprised at how creative they were in choosing their horses’ names,” LaVergne says. “Knight (the youngest) came up with Hello Little Bit. He was only 3 at the time. I think he had to repeat it 20 times before we understood what he was saying.”