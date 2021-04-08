Bringing Derby To Life Through Spirits
Randi Densford, Beverage Director at Barn8 of Hermitage Farm
Sipping on a well-made cocktail is a nice way to get into the Derby spirit, and Randi Densford is ready to make the drink that will bring a smile to your face. Randi curates a beverage program utilizing seasonal ingredients grown or foraged on Hermitage Farm.
Favorite cocktail: At Barn8 we change our cocktail list every week with originals from the bar team. We are excited to find ways to use new products that might otherwise be thrown away in the kitchen or greenhouse. A favorite of mine is a cocktail we call “Down Yonder.” We wash a funky rum with brown butter and do a classic daiquiri build. The final cocktail tastes like the most perfect buttery popcorn.
Best cocktail ingredient: Balance is what I’m always striving for when creating cocktails. A secret of mine is salt, but good salt. A pinch can go a long way in drinks. If I can get an eyebrow raise from the first sip, then I’m happy.
Most loved Derby tradition: My favorite Derby tradition is Thunder Over Louisville. My family owns a cabin on the river so we all come together to watch it from the dock or from the roof of our houseboat. You can’t beat that view of the city.
Location: The Brown Hotel Styling: Fitz Fitzgerald @ritzy_fitzy Hair: Andria Wint and Laken Staser, Blown Blowout and Beauty Bar @blown.blowouts Makeup: Tia Mao @makeupbytiamao
