Bringing Derby to Life Through Sights + Sounds

Dodie Howlett

Vice President of Marketing and Creative Strategy

Kentucky Derby Festival

Whether you’re running in the KDF marathons or watching the Pegasus Parade, each year the Kentucky Derby Festival has something everyone can enjoy — and Dodie Howlett is doing everything she can to make the Festival shine brighter. Dodie oversees the KDF brand, their advertising campaign, and helps develop special promotions. She also manages their ticketing process and works with the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

Most loved KDF event: The Great Balloon Race. My mom took me as a child, and we continue that tradition with my daughter now. There is something so magical about the landscape of the balloons as they inflate and take off. It is even more incredible to fly in one.

Most loved Derby tradition: All of the Festival events are my most loved traditions because of the overall spirit they bring to this community each year. My personal (non-work) tradition is on Oaks Day each year. It is like the Festival hands the baton to Churchill that day and I get to go be a spectator. I have celebrated Oaks Day with my dad, my best friend and my family for over 30 years. It is my favorite day of the year.

How she’ll celebrate Derby: Normally I would say I will be at the track, but this year we might celebrate at home. My husband proposed to me on Derby Day, so wherever I am, I will have a mint julep in hand and celebrating with him and our family.

