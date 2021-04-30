Bringing Derby to Life Through Innovation

Kristin Warfield

Vice President of Partnerships,

Churchill Downs

Kristin Warfield and her team are putting the spotlight on Churchill Downs through developing corporate partnerships that will elevate the racetrack’s brand. Her team also oversees the Kentucky Derby licensing program, which includes the production and distribution of the collectible mint julep glass each year. “I am personally involved in cultivating international relationships related to our Road to the Kentucky Derby races around the globe,” Kristin says.

Most loved Derby tradition: Thunder Over Louisville is one of my favorite events. As a board member, I’ve been fortunate to attend the Kentucky Derby Festival rooftop hospitality tent and Galt House hospitality lounge nearly every year since I moved to Louisville in 2009, and it’s become a tradition I’ve enjoyed with my children as they have grown up.

How she’ll celebrate Derby: I will be at the racetrack, welcoming back fans! Last year’s event was surreal. This year, as the world begins to emerge from the throes of COVID-19, we can start to celebrate again. I can understand now, why the roaring 20’s “roared” after the last pandemic ended. I think this year’s Kentucky Derby might just be the beginning of the next “roar!”

Kristin is wearing: Hat, $159, from Dee's, 502.896.6755; Dress, $1,095, from Rodes for Her, 502.753.7633; Earrings, $78, from Monkee's of Louisville, 502.897.1497; Shoes, $50, from Rack Room Shoes.

Styling: Fitz Fitzgerald @ritzy_fitzy Hair: Andria Wint and Laken Staser, Blown Blowout and Beauty Bar @blown.blowouts Makeup: Tia Mao @makeupbytiamao



Location: The Brown Hotel

