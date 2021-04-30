Bringing Derby to Life Through Entertainment

Lisa Higgins, owner

Mint Julep Experiences

Now is a great time to treat yourself to a Derby adventure. Lisa Higgins, owner of Mint Julep Experiences, specializes in coordinating bourbon distillery tours, horse farm tours and food tours. The company, which started in 2008, provides an opportunity for people to learn more about Kentucky’s heritage. “Although we knew there would be a need for safe transportation as people discovered the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, we didn’t realize that so many people that came in for Derby also wanted to get out and see authentic Kentucky outside of Louisville.”

Her dream tour: It would include one of our beautiful horse farms, a distillery, a stop at a local restaurant and a winery — the best of Kentucky.

Most loved Derby tradition: We have had the privilege of enjoying our Derby Day with our grown children. We start the day with brunch and make our own box lunches. Then we’re off to the track in a bus singing and celebrating the day.

How she’ll celebrate Derby: This year we will be home enjoying family, a few friends, and a mint julep.

Lisa is wearing: Hat, $625, from Attitudes by Angie; Dress, $495, Earrings, $240, Shoes, $475, all from Rodes for Her, 502.753.7633.

Styling: Fitz Fitzgerald @ritzy_fitzy Hair: Andria Wint and Laken Staser, Blown Blowout and Beauty Bar @blown.blowouts Makeup: Tia Mao @makeupbytiamao



Location: The Brown Hotel

