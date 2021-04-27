Bringing Derby to Life Through Celebrations

Emily Heyde,

Owner and Director of Special Events and Catering

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

Emily Heyde believes a Derby celebration isn’t complete without good food and the right celebratory atmosphere. She coordinates themed brunches once a month at Morning Fork and says their goal is to create fun events for their guests.

Party planning advice: Plan in advance. You always want to be able to enjoy your party. Decorate in advance. You can always have some food items catered and prepare some of your personal specialties yourself. Create a fun game to be able to introduce different groups of people. Have the winner introduce themselves and say a little-known fun fact about themselves. It is a great way to break the ice and get to know everyone.

Best Derby-inspired food: I love a twist on a mint julep. Most people are unsure if they are mint julep fans, but you can create a fun twist by serving a sweet mint and bourbon-flavored cake or cupcake.

Most loved Derby tradition: My husband and I usually try to enjoy the pre-Derby activities such as Thunder Over Louisville, the Balloon Glow or Race and the Cherokee Triangle Art Fair. Every year growing up my family would always get up early and grab some donuts from Plehn’s Bakery and head to watch the beginning of the balloon race.

Emily is wearing: Hat, $265, from Hats Off By Helen; Dress, $695, Earrings, $68, Shoes, $795, all from Rodes for Her, 502.753.7633.

Styling: Fitz Fitzgerald @ritzy_fitzy Hair: Andria Wint and Laken Staser, Blown Blowout and Beauty Bar @blown.blowouts Makeup: Tia Mao @makeupbytiamao

Location: The Brown Hotel

