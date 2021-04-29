An Inspiration for Every Story of Strength: Dolly Lopez

Life doesn’t feel easy for most preteens, but a preteen who moves from Cuba to the United States and leaves behind her mom, sisters, and everything she has known has special challenges. For Dolly Lopez, who did just that when she was 12 years old, the experience is something to take pride in. “As a child immigrant, I started out with very little. Thanks to my perseverance and determination to succeed, I overcame many obstacles,” she says.

A fierce belief in herself is what she relied on when she decided to leave a well-paying position as a controller to become a real estate agent and broker of her own firm, Elite KY Homes.

Goal-setting and achieving are part of who Dolly is. While some agents may have a great year when they sell 20 homes in 12 months, Dolly regularly sells 50. Some agents may strive to achieve a net worth of $1 million by age 50, but Dolly accomplished this by the time she was 31. Part of her success is from not giving too much attention to the word “no.” She doesn’t let that word destroy her. “When someone in your industry says ‘no’ to you, it is not a sign of failure; it is a chance to prove them wrong,” she says.

