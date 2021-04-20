A Dietitian’s Tips for Eating & Feeling Better Today

Terri Simonton’s kids’ friends call her “Ms. Portions,” but it’s for a good reason – she is passionate about teaching her children and others about healthy eating.

Now the clinical dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist for Clark Memorial Health, Terri helps motivate people to make changes to live healthier lives.

“I want to help people understand how important nutrition and having a healthy lifestyle is and be able to make positive changes to reduce the risk of different diseases,” she says. “It’s easier said than done to make changes, but it’s a mental approach.”