Your Guide to Spring Break

Many families were gearing up for spring break when the pandemic began last March, forcing some to modify or cancel plans. Now that spring break 2021 is here, what options are available to families? From underground excursions to lantern lights aglow, we’ve found some spring break adventures that offer something for everyone.

If you’re looking for adventure close to home, we’ve highlighted some local attractions that are guaranteed to offer a good time for the entire family.

So many lights, you better wear shades…Louisville Zoo Wild Lights is one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation, featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.

March 19-May 30

Starts at 6:30pm

A place where the weather is always good…Louisville Mega Cavern offers several underground adventures, including zip-lining, aerial ropes challenge course, and historic bike, walking, and tram tours.

Open daily

Come play on the farm…Huber Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards offer fun for the whole family with live music on the weekends, sweet treats, farm-made ice cream, outdoor dining, duck and fish feeding at the pond, and shopping at the Farm Market.

Open daily

Do you have a clue?…Derby Dinner Playhouse is offering an entertaining night out for families with older children with its performance of Clue: The Musical. This internationally popular game comes to life on stage in this fun-filled musical.

March 31-May 9

Ages 10 and up

Hiking, Fishing, and Giants…Oh my!…Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is located 25 miles south of Louisville, offering over 40 miles of hiking trails, fishing, public art, and the must-see Forest Giants. Carved from recycled wood, the three Forest Giants tower over the landscape, thrilling visitors with their detail and size.

Open daily