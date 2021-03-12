Your Guide to Spring Break
Many families were gearing up for spring break when the pandemic began last March, forcing some to modify or cancel plans. Now that spring break 2021 is here, what options are available to families? From underground excursions to lantern lights aglow, we’ve found some spring break adventures that offer something for everyone.
If you’re looking for adventure close to home, we’ve highlighted some local attractions that are guaranteed to offer a good time for the entire family.
So many lights, you better wear shades…Louisville Zoo Wild Lights is one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation, featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.
March 19-May 30
Starts at 6:30pm
A place where the weather is always good…Louisville Mega Cavern offers several underground adventures, including zip-lining, aerial ropes challenge course, and historic bike, walking, and tram tours.
Open daily
Come play on the farm…Huber Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards offer fun for the whole family with live music on the weekends, sweet treats, farm-made ice cream, outdoor dining, duck and fish feeding at the pond, and shopping at the Farm Market.
Open daily
Do you have a clue?…Derby Dinner Playhouse is offering an entertaining night out for families with older children with its performance of Clue: The Musical. This internationally popular game comes to life on stage in this fun-filled musical.
March 31-May 9
Ages 10 and up
Hiking, Fishing, and Giants…Oh my!…Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is located 25 miles south of Louisville, offering over 40 miles of hiking trails, fishing, public art, and the must-see Forest Giants. Carved from recycled wood, the three Forest Giants tower over the landscape, thrilling visitors with their detail and size.
Open daily
The Giants at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest are within walking distance of each other on an approximately 2-mile loop.
Ready to get out of town? We found some regional attractions that are a short drive from Louisville and offer a variety of experiences that will take spring break to the next level.
Dive in…Newport Aquarium showcases thousands of animals from around the world, in a million gallons of water. From the Shark Bridge to Gator Alley, adventure awaits for the entire family.
Open daily
Grab your flashlight…Mammoth Cave National Park is home to rolling hills, deep river valleys, and the world’s longest known cave system. There are several ways to explore the park. Tour a cave, go hiking, canoe or kayak along the Green and Nolin Rivers, or camp overnight.
Open daily
Spark your imagination…The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the world’s largest children’s museum, providing one-of-a-kind experiences that range from an immersive Dinosphere© to the exquisite, five-story Fireworks of Glass sculpture by renowned artist Dale Chihuly.
Open daily
EXplore and indulge…Brown County, Indiana, is a short drive north on I-65 and offers many family-friendly options, including outdoor adventures, charming shops, homemade treats, and quaint cabins and inns for an overnight stay.
Sports, Science, Art…take your pick. These camps offer a week of fun, doing exactly what you love.
We’ve got spirit, how about you?…All About Kids Spring Break Camp provides a fun, safe environment for kids to learn and grow through sports. Gymnastics, swim, cheer, dance, open gym, and crafts will be offered.
Louisville Location: March 29-April 2
Oldham County Location: April 5-April 9
Ages 4-14
Explore your world…Kentucky Science Center School’s Out Spring Break Camp encourages campers to play, tinker, and investigate the world around them with plenty of time to explore their favorite science center.
March 29-April 2
Pre-K through Grade 5
Discover, grow, and learn…Jewish Community of Louisville Camp J: Spring Camp offers a fun, and engaging experience for campers to discover, grow, and learn. Choose from Traditional Camp or Snapology Summer Sampler Specialty Camp which offers engineering, Minecraft, robotics, and more.
March 29-April 2
K through Grade 5
Pack a lunch…The Parklands of Floyds Fork Spring Break Hiking Day Camp offers a week of fun and adventure at The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Each day campers will explore a new trail in Beckley Creek Park while investigating the flora and fauna that call the park home.
March 29-April 2
K through Grade 6
Let’s get creative…Louisville Visual Art Spring Break Art Camp 2021 will be filled with discovery, discussion, and art projects in the mornings. Afternoon camp life will involve exploring outside, creating art, and playing games, all centered around the theme of Earth and its inhabitants.
March 29-April 2
Ages 7-12
Ready for some action?… Oldham County Family YMCA Spring Break Camp offers campers the chance to participate in themed games and activities, stir their imaginations, get plenty of exercise, and make new friends.
April 5-9
Ages 5-10 (K-5th grade)
For information or to register call 502.222.9358.
