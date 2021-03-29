What to Remodel?

Over the course of 2020, the home design industry noticed some substantial trends. When businesses braced for economic disaster, construction saw a boom. Amy Curran, co-owner of Cornerstone Kitchen & Bath, said that at the beginning of the pandemic, she thought she’d see a decline in custom renovations and anticipated an influx of requests for home offices. However, by late summer, requests were flying in for kitchen remodels. The kitchen became the focus of remodeling during the pandemic.

“Over time, I think what it’s about is people are coming back to the heart of their homes. The more time you spend together eating meals or doing homework at the kitchen table, you start to realize what does and doesn’t work about your kitchen. You realize what is important to you, and the more time you spend working in the kitchen, the more it starts to bother you when your kitchen doesn’t meet your needs,” Amy says.

Dani Harris, co-owner and designer at Knot & Co. Interiors, completed her own kitchen remodel during the pandemic, turning her outdated 1950s

ranch-style kitchen into a modern, minimal oasis. Dani and her husband realized the need to update the heart of their home to something more functional and open — a place that could double as a hangout space, playroom, and a track for their 1-year-old to run laps in. Dani decided to keep the original square shape, but move the refrigerator to an opposing wall to free up counter space and to create a new locale for a full-wall pantry. Despite the popularity, Dani decided against the trend to include an island in order to provide enough floor space for her child’s romping. In addition, the family wanted more natural light, so they removed some columns that blocked the exterior window to let the sunshine in.

“I wanted simple and functional, white and bright,” Dani explains. In order to achieve these goals, she incorporated quartz countertops, white paint, and greige cabinets.

Like most sectors of business, construction renovations have also had to adjust to our new normal. Dani explains that in her own remodel, as well as jobs she designs for her clients, the biggest change since the pandemic has been supply delays. What was originally supposed to be a four-week remodel, turned into an eight-week project due to increased delays in supply of cabinets, countertops, fixtures, and appliances. For instance, cabinet lead times that used to be six weeks are now running 10-12 weeks behind.