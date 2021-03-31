The New Issue Is Out!

In the first issue of Today’s Woman under the direction of new owner and publisher Tawana Bain, we are celebrating our sisters who continue to make amazing contributions to both the sport and the community during the Kentucky Derby season. These women advance the legacy and traditions of our beloved Derby. When you see them, take a moment to tell them, “We see you, sis.”

In this Derby issue:

• Explore what makes Derby a powerful tradition and learn about some women who are building on its strong foundation with new traditions of their own.

• Meet women whose contributions — out front and behind the scenes — are breathing new life into this annual event while benefiting communities in need.

• Discover some fresh takes on classic Derby dishes.

• Get how-to tips for planning a fabulous party.

• And more!

Let’s celebrate the traditions of this exciting season and make some new memories to cherish.

We want to see how you do Derby 2021!

Tag us and we’ll tell share your story on Instagram through the month of April. We’ll be watching and sharing more ways to connect in the coming months.

#weseeyousis #todayssisterhood

On the Cover(s): At left: Kristin Warfield; At right, top to bottom: Merlin Cano, Tia Mao, and Randi Densford.

Photos: Trina Whalin and Melissa Donald | Makeup: Tia Mao

Hair: Andria Wint and Laken Staser, Blown Blowouts | Fashion styling by Fitz Fitzgerald

Hats: Dee’s (left and bottom right); Attitudes by Angie (top right); and Hats Off by Helen (middle right).