Thanks for the Memories

Almost 25 years ago, I left my job as a bank vice president to buy a fledgling Today’s Woman on May 1, 1996. It was a newsprint tabloid with a mission of empowering women. I believed in that mission and wanted to see the publication grow in format and content to reach a broader audience.

I immediately was introduced to a bright, young woman — Anita Oldham — who had been serving as the part-time editor. She and I shared the vision to inspire, inform, and encourage women. Over the years, we held true to that mission as we broadened the scope of the publication to focus on four main areas — power, health, fashion, and connections. Today’s Woman became a full-fledged magazine in 2000 with the support of advertisers who believed in what we were publishing and knew that we were reaching the women who controlled the purchasing power.

We launched her sister publication, Today’s Transitions, in 2004 as a comprehensive resource for seniors and caregivers. And Today’s Family became a regular part of Today’s Woman in select issues. We were expanding our reach to women of all ages and walks of life. Our imaginative and creative Today’s Media team began helping businesses build their brands with integrated marketing campaigns. We introduced recognition programs for women. First, the HER Awards — Honoring Excellent Role Models — for the many unsung ‘sheroes’ who do so much for so many with little recognition. Later, the Most Admired Woman awards for the more prominent women who are trailblazers in their industry. (Cast your ballot here.) We celebrated milestones with birthday parties and hosted Galentine’s events. We sponsored fund-raising activities for many nonprofits to help build their reach.

So as we publish our last issue of Today’s Woman before handing the reins over to the very gifted Tawana Bain, Anita and I want to say thank you to:

• our followers who read and loved our magazine,

• to the hundreds of women we featuredover the years,

• to those who engaged with us on our social media,

• to our faithful advertisers who supportedus financially,

• to our writers and photographers who have carefully curated women’s stories,

• to our delivery people who ensured the magazines were always accessible, and

• to our very committed, talented staff who shared the passion for Today’s Woman as much as Anita and I.

We love you all, and we look forward to watching Today’s Woman as she continues to evolve, while still holding true to the mission of empowering women.

P.S. Read about new Today’s Woman owner Tawana Bain.