Long-Acting Contraception

There are two types of LARC available in the United States. The first is the intrauterine device, or IUD, and there are five different IUD options available. One is the copper-containing IUD that is a great choice for women who desire reliable contraception that is nonhormonal. The IUD’s contraceptive effects are through inhibiting sperm’s mobility and viability. The most common side effects associated with copper IUD are heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain. The other four IUD options are levonorgestrel-releasing devices that differ in the amount of progestin they release, their length of effectiveness (ranging from 3 to 6 years), size and manufacturer. These levonorgestrel-containing IUDs work by making the cervical mucus a better barrier to sperm. Since they release progestin, the endometrial lining is kept thin and thus can help with lessening menstrual flow. Overall, complications from IUDs are uncommon, but women may experience headache, breast tenderness, mood changes and ovarian cyst formation.

The second type of LARC available is the single-rod implant, which contains etonogestrel and is placed under the skin of the arm. The implant is effective for three years and is the most effective hormonal contraceptive on the market. Its contraceptive effects are through suppression of ovulation and changing the cervical mucus. The thinning of the endometrial lining also contributes to light to no menses. It has similar side effects to the levonorgestrel IUDs.

LARC devices can be inserted at any time in the menstrual cycle, as long as pregnancy can be excluded. They can be placed postpartum and are safe for breastfeeding mothers. They are safe in adolescent patients and in women who have not had a child yet. If you are interested in using LARC, please reach out to our office to discuss which option is best for you.

