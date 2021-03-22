House Projects to Start Now

One thing she often sees is builder grade materials in homes that can easily be added or swapped out for very little cost. “A lot of the windows I see have zero trim. Adding a few pieces of wood is a custom look. It can make all of the difference,” she says. Another idea is to remove cheap lighting fixtures (think “boob” lights). Not every light in the house has to be replaced at the same time; slowly changing out light fixtures room-by-room can be a simple way to add a spark of interest to the spaces we’ve been looking at constantly this past year.

Of course, there is always a can of paint that can change the entire feel of a room for under $50. “The power of paint is insane,” Katie says.

Where to Spend More

Katie is a fan of doing built-ins to really customize a space and make it something the homeowner will use. This could be adding a bar area to a basement or a huge entertainment center with shelving to cover a large expanse of wall.

Some homeowners may be hesitant to spend money on built-ins because if they ever move, they can’t take it with them. As a woman who built a custom playhouse in her basement for her daughters, Katie says she doesn’t worry about resale. While a family with older teens might not like that playhouse feature in her home should she and her husband ever sell, there are plenty of families with young children who would love it. “This is our home; we shouldn’t worry about who is going to live here after us. If this makes us happy, that’s what we’re going to do,” she says. She conveys that same advice

to others: “If this is what makes them happy and love being in their home,

then go for it.”