Artisan Tammie: Energetic Art

Tammie Demessie hadn’t painted for 21 years when her sister asked for a favor. She wanted an original painting as a gift, but what Tammie didn’t realize was that her sister was giving the gift of art back to her, one brushstroke at a time.

Tammie had gone to Bible school instead of pursuing art after she graduated from high school in Gary, Indiana. She later found herself in a bad marriage that squelched her artistic side. But once her sister planted the seed of the painting, Tammie finally fell in love.