Artisan Sravya: Drawing a New Life
“I keep getting inspired. I want to reach as many people as I can,” says Sravya Manohar.
Don’t be fooled. Watching one of Sravya Manohar’s time-lapse drawing videos may give you the overzealous notion that if you pick up a graphic pencil, you may be able to draw just like her. She makes it look so easy from her YouTube channel, but what condenses to a three-minute video, in actuality took her seven to eleven hours.
Sravya’s hyper-realism is something of a miracle. Her graphite and colored pencil drawings play tricks on your eyes. Is this a photo? No, someone actually drew that!
Ever since immigrating to the U.S. from India six months ago, Sravya, 31, has poured herself into her drawings. In India, she worked full-time as an IT employee and put her craft on the back-burner. But since relocating, she has pursued her craft full-time. She has not only sold her drawings through her Instagram page but is aiming to be featured in a gallery in the near future.
Some of Sravya Manohar’s work.
“My husband is my biggest motivator. He will say to me, ‘Why are you idle?’ very confidently when I am not drawing. He is the reason behind my art,” Sravya says.
There is nothing that Sravya won’t attempt: portraits of different sizes, pets, still lifes, celebrities, etc. “I try to draw everything and don’t stick to a particular genre. I am inspired by challenging pieces.” Challenging pieces like a shirtless boy drenched in water from a rain bucket or a newborn baby curled in the arch of his parents’ hands. These drawings, so detailed and realistic you feel like you could reach out and touch them, are also used in her YouTube videos to teach others how to draw with precision. “I keep getting inspired. I want to reach as many people as I can.”
