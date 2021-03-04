Artisan Sravya: Drawing a New Life

Don’t be fooled. Watching one of Sravya Manohar’s time-lapse drawing videos may give you the overzealous notion that if you pick up a graphic pencil, you may be able to draw just like her. She makes it look so easy from her YouTube channel, but what condenses to a three-minute video, in actuality took her seven to eleven hours.

Sravya’s hyper-realism is something of a miracle. Her graphite and colored pencil drawings play tricks on your eyes. Is this a photo? No, someone actually drew that!

Ever since immigrating to the U.S. from India six months ago, Sravya, 31, has poured herself into her drawings. In India, she worked full-time as an IT employee and put her craft on the back-burner. But since relocating, she has pursued her craft full-time. She has not only sold her drawings through her Instagram page but is aiming to be featured in a gallery in the near future.