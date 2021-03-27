Artisan Courtney: Beautiful Tastes

From the palette to the palate, Courtney Yopp Norris’ creations are multi-sensory. Not only is her art appealing to the eye, it also tantalizes the nose, and is meant to be relished on the tongue. You see, Courtney is a cookie artist, and her business, The Pocket Bakery, which she started in 2018, marries her creative talents in the fields of baking, art, and business.

Courtney has always considered herself creative but never dreamed of turning cookie art into a thriving business. However, after taking a cookie decorating class with Preston Fouts of Sweet June Bakery, she started posting a few of her creations on social media. Within a month, she had so many requests for cookies that she realized she might just be on to something.