Artisan Cathy: The Details of Nature

There is magic in Cathy Hillegas’ trees. A play of light and shadows gives a sycamore divinity. In her painting “Rise Up,” the vantage point from the lowly ground makes noble the tree’s massive height as it stretches upward toward the sky, its leaves and bark bathed in holy white light.

This piece took Cathy over 200 hours to complete and secured her a spot in the most recent National Watercolor Society show in California. Like many of Cathy’s watercolors, it represents her draw toward finding the dramatic lighting, bright colors, and shadows in nature.

“I like to paint things in nature that might go unnoticed. I look for little things and blow them up big, like a fern uncurling its fronds in the sun or a leaf laying on ground,” Cathy says. Because her watercolors take so many hours, she likes to work from a photograph and looks for the way light can be captured on film before putting it to paper. “The thing about watercolors,” she explains, “is that you don’t use white paint. The white is the paper and only water can lighten up a color, so it takes a lot of planning.”