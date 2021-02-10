Win a Soundwaves Package at Gaylord Opryland!
Win a perfect Music City getaway promotional package to SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland & Convention Center, the nation’s first upscale indoor and outdoor resort water attraction! SoundWaves blends music and water to create an exclusive experience with something for everyone, from incredible thrill rides to relaxing indulgences.
THE GIVEAWAY:
The prize package includes two-night room accommodations for up to a family of four (one room); one-day admission to SoundWaves; resort fees; taxes and self-parking for one vehicle. Packages are available through May 15, 2021 based on availability. Package valued at $1,100.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, February 16, at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.