Treat Yourself This Galentine’s Day
Pamper yourself with a few local goodies.
1 Barefoot Dreams Slippers, $68, Bedded Bliss
2 Bourbon and Boweties Bangles, $32 each, Cartwheels Paper & Gifts
3 Asher’s Chocolate smothered pretzels, $1, Paul’s Fruit Market
4 Customized Stationery, Qty: 25 starting at $40, Cartwheels Paper & Gifts
5 Graphique Pen, $12, Cartwheels Paper & Gifts
6 Pré de Provence Bar Soaps, $9 each, Bedded Bliss
7 The Bread Lady Almond Toffee with Chocolate, $4, Paul’s Fruit Market
8 The Bread Lady Rum Creams, $5, Paul’s Fruit Market
9 Lucifer and Lemon Chess Brownies, $3 each, The Cheddar Box
10 Two’s Company Soap On a Rope, $10, Cartwheels Paper & Gifts
11 Mary Square Hide & Seek Purse/Wallet, $25, Cartwheels Paper & Gifts
12 Pré de Provence Hand Creams, $9 each, Bedded Bliss
13 Assorted Nuts, $7, Paul’s Fruit Market
14 LAFCO New York Fragranced Candle, $65, Bedded Bliss
15 Barefoot Dreams Socks, $16, Bedded Bliss
0 Comments