The New Issue is Out!

We are creating

WOMEN’S HISTORY FOR TOMORROW.

Respect to the women who have cleared paths, fought fights,

defied odds, challenged the status quo.

LOOK BACK, BUT MOVE FORWARD.

In the March issue, delve into the mind of Tawana Bain, the new owner of Today’s Woman magazine. Read about her plans moving forward as she takes the reins with the April issue.

What’s Inside:

• It’s time to vote for the 19th annual Most Admired Woman award winners! See the nominees and cast your vote now.

• A fond farewell and a look back from the previous owners of Today’s Woman.

• These artisans didn’t set out to be artists. Art found them.

• House Projects to Start Now

• The Today’s Family special section, featuring a camp directory for the kids, advice on how to teach your kids to eat healthy food, and one mother’s account of how screen time has impacted her child.

• Caregiving Spotlight on Safety in Senior Care

• And more!

ON THE COVER: Tawana Bain, the new owner of Today’s Woman, wants women to know they have the power to make amazing things happen when they come together. Read about her vision for the magazine and how she plans to be a catalyst for change in our community.

Photo by Albert Jones, Albert Jones Photography