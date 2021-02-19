Spread the Love with Kosair Charities

At three months old, Sloane had open heart surgery and experienced a brain injury during recovery. When parents Katie and Nick needed a costly Positioning Pod for Sloane, they were denied by insurance. Thanks to Kosair Charities donors, Sloane received a Positioning Pod through the Kosair Kids Financial Assistance Program — a piece of equipment she still uses today. Now 5 years old, Kosair Charities also helps cover the cost of Sloane’s aqua and equine therapy at Green Hill Therapy through the program, where she is learning to move her arms and legs more and hold her head up.

We want to reach more families in need. Help us by learning more about, sharing, or supporting the Kosair Kids Financial Assistance Program.