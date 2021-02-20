Meet Barbara DiMercurio-Revelette of Trilogy Health Services

Barbara DiMercurio-Revelette, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Trilogy Health Services, is a caregiver first. As a wife and a mom, she’s passionate about being present for all of life’s important moments, big and small. As Chief Nursing Officer, she’s passionate about setting an example for others. “There are a lot of parallels between my personal and professional passions, because in both worlds, I’m a caregiver first,” she says.

For the almost 6 years she has been with Trilogy, Barbara has focused on making a difference for the residents as well as the employees. “At Trilogy, we call this, ‘Caring for you as you care for others.’ It’s this idea that we’re here to support the whole person, whether that person is a resident of one of our communities or one of our employees,” she says. “So if you’re a resident, you can count on receiving great clinical care, along with amazing food, fun activities, and compassionate people. If you’re an employee, you can count on professional development programs but also on your employer taking an interest in you as a person. That could mean providing emergency financial assistance, helping pay off student loans, or even helping you lose weight or quit smoking. If there’s a way the company can help improve someone’s life, there’s a good chance Trilogy is already investing time and resources into making it happen.”