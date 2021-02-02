In The Now: Today’s Woman New Owner Is Tawana Bain

The year 2021 has stormed in with its changes, challenges, and cheers. And Today’s Woman has experienced them all. After two months of vetting prospects and interviewing finalists, we have reached an agreement with Tawana Bain to purchase Today’s Woman!

“As an entrepreneur who has given birth to several businesses, I understand the significance of entrusting a new set of hands to take on something that you have invested so significantly in. Suffice that to say, the dedication and ground work you have laid will not go in vain,” she said in her letter of intent to me. “I am prepared and more than equipped to ensure your vision and legacy live on. Moreover, I am confident my skill set, passion and future endeavors in the digital world makes my organization the perfect home for it to blossom further.”

Tawana was our 2020 Most Admired Woman Winner in the Fashion category. She has always dreamed of owning a magazine that empowers women so this was a perfect fit for her. As CEO of TBAIN & Co. Tawana manages business development, market research initiatives, and strategic direction of the firm.

Tawana’s leadership skills have led her enterprise to receive National Recognition and Minority Supplier of the Year for Supplier Excellence by NMSDC, Regional Supplier of the Year by TSMSDC, and the Diversity Excellence Award by One Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

In short, she’s a mom, an aunt, a friend, a woman business owner, and a passionate advocate for women. I am excited about the future opportunities that Tawana will present for our followers and advertisers, and I can’t wait for you to get to know her.

P.S. Read our Most Admired Woman winner feature about Tawana.