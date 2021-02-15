Drink Specials
Berry Rosemary Margarita, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Meal Smoothie, Turmeric Tea, Matcha Green Superfood Smoothie, and Berry Good Boosted Tea.
Raise a glass to good health this year: from superfood-inspired cocktails to immune-boosting smoothies, we’ve found some top local choices for great healthy drinks.
Berry Rosemary Margarita
• 2 blackberries
• 1 sprig rosemary
• 1.5 oz Modica Cucumber Aloe Margarita Mix
• 1.5 oz 100% agave tequila
• 1 tbsp salt mixed with 1 tbsp Tajin (optional)
Instructions: Rub the rim of a rocks glass with a lime wedge and dip in the Tajin salt. Muddle blackberries and rosemary sprig in a cocktail shaker. Add Modica, tequila, ice, and shake. Strain into the rocks glass and add ice. Garnish with blackberry and rosemary sprig.
Modica’s Cocktail Mixers combine superfood ingredients, vitamins, and antioxidants with less sugar for an easy-to-make cocktail or mocktail. $14, Cucumber Aloe Margarita Superfood Cocktail Mix makes 10 cocktails.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Meal Smoothie and Berry Good Boosted Tea
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Meal Smoothie
With 200 calories, 24g protein, and 21 vitamins and minerals, this meal replacement smoothie packs a healthy punch and is a great breakfast or lunch substitute.
$7, Broadway Nutrition, 502.509.1794
Berry Good Boosted Tea
Boost your energy, metabolism, and mental focus with this healthy, high energy drink that contains green tea, B-vitamin energy boost, and aloe vera.
$6, Bullitt Blends, 502.414.4012
Matcha Green Superfood Smoothie
Matcha Green Superfood Smoothie
This immune-boosting smoothie is rich in polyphenols, which have been linked to heart health, blood sugar regulation, and anti-aging. Tasty and naturally caffeinated, enjoy pre or post workout!
5-pack for $60, shipped, LifeBar
Turmeric Tea, Ginseng Green Iced Tea, and Radiant Iced Tea
Tasty Teas
Turmeric Tea
This hot brewed tea offers a zesty blend of turmeric, ginger, citrus, and licorice root that will warm your insides while providing a boost to your immune system.
$9/50g, Louisville Tea Company
Ginseng Green Iced Tea (middle)
This light and fruity Chinese sencha is well-blended with dried ginseng root, peach, and citrus. Green tea has many health benefits and is known to improve cognitive function, decrease inflammation, lower cholesterol, and boost your immune system.
$8/50g, Louisville Tea Company
Radiant Iced Tea (right)
Give yourself a healthy glow with skin nourishing herbs including coriander, mint, nettle, ginger, lemongrass, and rooibos. This herbal tea offers a sweet blend of spice and mint and is caffeine-free.
$8/50g, Louisville Tea Company
