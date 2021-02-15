Drink Specials

Berry Rosemary Margarita

• 2 blackberries

• 1 sprig rosemary

• 1.5 oz Modica Cucumber Aloe Margarita Mix

• 1.5 oz 100% agave tequila

• 1 tbsp salt mixed with 1 tbsp Tajin (optional)

Instructions: Rub the rim of a rocks glass with a lime wedge and dip in the Tajin salt. Muddle blackberries and rosemary sprig in a cocktail shaker. Add Modica, tequila, ice, and shake. Strain into the rocks glass and add ice. Garnish with blackberry and rosemary sprig.

Modica’s Cocktail Mixers combine superfood ingredients, vitamins, and antioxidants with less sugar for an easy-to-make cocktail or mocktail. $14, Cucumber Aloe Margarita Superfood Cocktail Mix makes 10 cocktails.