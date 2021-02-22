Connecting Around Food

Vanessa also teaches nutrition, basic cookery, and introduction to the culinary industry at Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, Indiana, to students from 21 area high schools. Vanessa passes on her over 20 years of culinary experience and looks forward to “time in the lab” introducing the students to traditional skills like preparing croissants by hand or learning how to debone a fish.

Vanessa tries to impart to her students that it’s this one-on-one time in the kitchen that creates the best memories. One of her early and best memories is making bread with her grandmother. “It’s all those memories that you share and then later on you try to recreate those things. I cook to bring those memories back,” Vanessa says.

If you’re interested in bringing out some old family recipes or creating some new family memories but the mere thought of holding a measuring cup scares you, fear not. “If you can read, you can cook,” Vanessa says. Following recipes is one way to feel grounded in your abilities. When you want to get creative on your own, Vanessa suggests starting simple. Begin with foods you like and ask yourself, “How do you make it ‘you’? How do you make it your own creation?”