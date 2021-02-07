A Guide To Finding Therapy

“…IT IS IMPORTANT TO OFFER QUALITY THERAPY AT NO CHARGE TO PEOPLE IN THE STATE OF KENTUCKY WHO MAY BE EXPERIENCING ANXIETY, ESPECIALLY DURING TIMES OF HIGH STRESS.”

— Beth Seeger Troy, clinical director, Louisville Seminary Counseling Center

When we encounter difficult times in our lives, there are places that offer support and resources for whatever we might be facing. Below are a few places that offer free and/or low-cost therapy options.

CAREGIVER ACTION NETWORK is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. The Caregiver Help Desk is a free resource staffed by caregiving experts who can help caregivers find the information they need to navigate any caregiving challenges. The Caregiver Help Desk is available Monday through Friday, from 8am-7pm.

Caregiver Help Desk: 855.227.3640

LOUISVILLE SEMINARY COUNSELING CENTER is a training center staffed by masters level marriage and family therapy students. Those students provide therapy for individuals, couples, families, adults, children, and adolescents. All sessions are being offered for free via tele-health during the pandemic. The Counseling Center is open and affirming to all persons and is spiritually sensitive to all faiths and beliefs.

To request an appointment, call 502.894.2293.

NAMI LOUISVILLE is dedicated to educating consumers, family members, professionals, and the general public to dispel myths and misperceptions about mental illness. Its programs and services are aimed toward eradicating the stigma of mental illness, enhancing the hope of recovery, and improving the quality of life for those in the Louisville area whose lives are affected by serious mental illness. It offers free classes, support groups, presentations, video creation, and youth and workplace support and programming. All programming is currently available virtually.

24-Hour Crisis & Information Center Line: 502.589.4313

THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE is a national network of local crisis centers that provides 24/7 free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress . The centers are committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Prevention Hotline: 800.273.8255

SEVEN COUNTIES SERVICES provides mental health services to people in the Louisville Metro area. It helps those who struggle with addiction, anxiety, depression, or who simply need a support system.

24/7 Adult Crisis Line: 502.589.4313

THE CENTER FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES provides trauma-informed advocacy and support for individuals, families, and communities affected by intimate partner violence and sexual assault. The Center operates a 24-hour, 365-day crisis phone line for immediate safety planning and assistance.

Crisis Phone Line: 844.237.2331

SOUTHEAST CHRISTIAN CHURCH offers a wide range of support groups open to the community and available at several local campuses. It hosts in-person groups, as well as Encounter groups that meet virtually on Monday nights.

Contact the Care Ministry at Southeast at 502.253.8400 for more details.

