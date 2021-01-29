The New Issue is Out!

LOOKING FOR . . . A CHANGE? A REFRESH? A CHALLENGE?

A MOVE? A RESTART?

In the new February issue, you can read about how to:

• Create the life you want to live by staying true to yourself.

• Pursue your passions from Tawana Bain, the new owner of Today’s Woman. Congratulations, Tawana!

• Stay on top of your game by taking care of your heart like the women featured in our 2021 Heart Health supplement, sponsored by UofL Health and Go Red for Women.

• Feel better by helping someone else.

• And more!

ON THE COVER: Lori Cheek has an unbreakable spirit that has sustained her through some tough times. Find out how she continues to stand strong — and keep smiling.

Photo by Melissa Donald | Makeup by Amber Himes