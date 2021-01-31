Best Bodies: Shandy Boyd Smith

As a former professional track and field athlete, I’m accustomed to pushing myself to the limit. However, now that I have more wisdom and my abilities have changed, just being able to get up and move is enough for me sometimes.

Adapting

My go-to exercise is running, but the pandemic made me slow it down, and I began walking more than I ever have in my life. I now have a different respect for the easiest form of exercise anyone can master.