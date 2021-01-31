Best Bodies: Shandy Boyd Smith
Shandy Boyd Smith says, “I learned that the human body is a magnificent machine that can perform some magnificent things over a period of time.” Makeup by Amber Himes
As a former professional track and field athlete, I’m accustomed to pushing myself to the limit. However, now that I have more wisdom and my abilities have changed, just being able to get up and move is enough for me sometimes.
Adapting
My go-to exercise is running, but the pandemic made me slow it down, and I began walking more than I ever have in my life. I now have a different respect for the easiest form of exercise anyone can master.
Former Junior Track and Field Olympian, Olympic Trials Participant, four-time All-American, seven-time Big Ten Champion, five-time Hall of Fame Inductee.
Realization
I learned that the human body is a magnificent machine that can perform some magnificent things over a period of time.
Start out slow, keep it fun and creative, grab a buddy, don’t compare, stay away from the scale, and give yourself a lot of grace.
— SHANDY BOYD SMITH, 46 Community Health Navigator, Louisville Urban League
