Best Bodies: Sammy Toney
Most of my fitness goals have stemmed from being an NFL Cheerleader and a contestant in Miss Indiana USA. To be honest, I never truly saw results or felt a noticeable change until I started being healthy for me. I fully support having dreams, goals, and passions, but staying true to yourself in everything you do is where true success comes from.
Accomplishment
As an Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader, a major dream of mine was to be on the cover of the Annual Colts Cheer Swimsuit Calendar. That dream came true, twice, when I was chosen to be on the cover in 2017 and 2019.
Food
My diet consists of all the things I love, just made with healthier ingredients. Want pancakes? Switch to buckwheat mix. Craving french toast? Use sprouted grain bread. My shopping trick? Shop on the outskirts of the grocery store.
Best Fitness Tool
A planner! A goal without a plan is just a wish. Whatever your goal is, whatever your dreams are, write them down and plan them out. Schedule your workouts, plan your meals, and follow through. Your future self will thank you.
— SAMMY TONEY, 26, manager + instructor at Shred415 Hurstbourne
