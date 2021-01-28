Best Bodies: Sammy Toney

Accomplishment

As an Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader, a major dream of mine was to be on the cover of the Annual Colts Cheer Swimsuit Calendar. That dream came true, twice, when I was chosen to be on the cover in 2017 and 2019.

Food

My diet consists of all the things I love, just made with healthier ingredients. Want pancakes? Switch to buckwheat mix. Craving french toast? Use sprouted grain bread. My shopping trick? Shop on the outskirts of the grocery store.