Best Bodies: Robin Byrd

Defining Success

I do Bikram yoga so I feel a positive mindset is the key ingredient to measuring success in my daily practice.

Adapting

I enjoy doing yoga daily, but my center had to close initially due to COVID-19 concerns. So I transformed a room in my home, including temporarily adding a room heater, so I could practice my fitness routine through virtual instruction.

Realization

Life is about balance and effort, and life moves fast. It pays to slow down and lose the phone. Learning to slow down and be present in the moment is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself.