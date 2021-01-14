Best Bodies: Robin Byrd
“Learning to slow down and be present in the moment is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself,” says ROBIN BYRD, community liaison at BrightStar Care, brand ambassador for Skininfinity Laser, and therapeutic foster care provider for Necco.
Defining Success
I do Bikram yoga so I feel a positive mindset is the key ingredient to measuring success in my daily practice.
Adapting
I enjoy doing yoga daily, but my center had to close initially due to COVID-19 concerns. So I transformed a room in my home, including temporarily adding a room heater, so I could practice my fitness routine through virtual instruction.
Realization
Life is about balance and effort, and life moves fast. It pays to slow down and lose the phone. Learning to slow down and be present in the moment is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself.
Food
Growing up on a farm, I gravitate towards organic foods and sensible meat choices, but if I want a piece of chocolate cake, I have it. My favorite meal is salmon, and for snacks, I indulge in SnackWell’s Devil’s Food Cookie Cakes paired with Skinnygirl Moscato and the occasional Sargento’s Balanced Breaks.
Best Fitness Tool
I love my lululemon Yoga Mat. Its unique feature is an absorbent polyurethane top layer to absorb sweat while doing my hot yoga, providing me with a non-slip area of practice.
— Robin Byrd, 45, Community Liaison at BrightStar Care, Brand Ambassador for Skininfinity Laser, Therapeutic Foster Care Provider for Necco
