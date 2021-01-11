Best Bodies: Kristen Daugherty

Big Win

Chicago Marathon Finisher and Marine Corps Marathon Finisher

Adapting

With an empty race calendar this year, I’ve had nothing to anchor to. I’ve had to learn how to not be in constant motion and how to enjoy moving my body without a race/goal to look forward to.

Advice for Beginners

Stop working out for the wrong reasons. If you’re putting in the work, you’re going to aesthetically improve. Whether you want to run longer or faster or you want to be able to do more reps, your focus should be goal driven. You should want to achieve something beyond a lower number on the scale or a changing image in the mirror. Remember, your only limit is you. You already have everything you need to be successful on your fitness journey.