Best Bodies: Kristen Daugherty
KRISTEN DAUGHERTY, 27, is a financial services associate at First Kentucky Securities Corporation. Kristen says we should “stop working out for the wrong reasons.”
Big Win
Chicago Marathon Finisher and Marine Corps Marathon Finisher
Adapting
With an empty race calendar this year, I’ve had nothing to anchor to. I’ve had to learn how to not be in constant motion and how to enjoy moving my body without a race/goal to look forward to.
Advice for Beginners
Stop working out for the wrong reasons. If you’re putting in the work, you’re going to aesthetically improve. Whether you want to run longer or faster or you want to be able to do more reps, your focus should be goal driven. You should want to achieve something beyond a lower number on the scale or a changing image in the mirror. Remember, your only limit is you. You already have everything you need to be successful on your fitness journey.
Realization
Running has uncovered this deep intrinsic motivation that makes me want to find out how good I can be.
Food
I’m really into intuitive eating. I try not to restrict myself from certain foods, but enjoy what I want in moderation. I tend to eat healthier because I feel better and run better, but if I want a cookie, I’m going to eat a cookie. My favorite on-the-go snack is a banana with almond butter. I also eat a piece of avocado toast with my coffee almost every morning.
— Kristen Daugherty, 27, Financial Services Associate at First Kentucky Securities Corporation
