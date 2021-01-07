Best Bodies: Kathleen Brinch

Advice for Beginners

Set one measurable and time-specific goal. For example, a goal could be to complete 20 push-ups in one minute by March 1. Whatever your goal is, it should be one that holds you accountable and motivates you to keep going even when things get hard. Be sure to take one small step toward your goal each day. Whether it’s getting enough sleep, completing one more push-up than yesterday, or eating a nutritious meal, the action of making one healthy decision today will encourage you to continue making good decisions in the days to come.

Best Fitness Tool

We use the top-of-the-line Woodway Treadmills at both of the Shred415 studio locations in Louisville. This machine has a unique belt that mimics the feel of running outdoors and provides a dynamic, low-impact workout. You can walk, jog, or run and get a great cardio workout anytime of the year.

— Kathleen Brinch, 30, owner & instructor, Shred415 Highlands and Shred415 Hurstbourne.