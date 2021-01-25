Best Bodies: Chajuana Rene Mayes

Accomplishment

My best accomplishment is releasing 30 pounds and keeping it off for over six years, even through the busyness and the ebbs and flows of life. Training for multiple races and running five full marathons.

Adapting

When the pandemic hit, I had already been used to working out to structured, in-home fitness routines, so my consistency and discipline in my fitness lifestyle remained the same. I didn’t have to worry about not having access to a gym, because my home is my gym.

Realization

I’ve definitely learned how resilient, disciplined, and powerful I am. Life happens to everyone. And self-care is usually the last thing people want to be responsible for, because it’s not an easy commitment. I’ve been there too many times before. But when I made up my mind that I had enough of being sick and tired of the way I was feeling (sad, depressed, overweight); the moment I made a decision to commit, I knew I would succeed, no matter what challenges decided to come my way.

Food

I am about 90% aligned with a healthier plant-based lifestyle. Ten percent of that is when I flex with my meals. Flexing can include anything from enjoying chocolate, wine, black forest cupcakes, and pizza occasionally. Also, eating out and maybe not selecting the healthiest option at that time. So I wouldn’t say I am strict with my eating lifestyle, I’ve just learned how to create sustainability with my nutrition without feeling deprived of the foods that I still love.

— Chajuana Rene Mayes, 42, health and fitness coach, certified holistic health coach and owner of Ripped Royalty Wellness, LLC

