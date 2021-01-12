Best Bodies: Abbie Springer

Defining Success

Now it’s all about energy. It takes a lot of endurance to keep up my circus arts, so I feel my best when I am rested, practiced, and focused on a project. The strength comes from preparation, and the fitness aspect kind of falls into place when I am artistically preparing or practicing for an event.

Adapting

I work full-time, so trying to juggle that with having my three kids Annabelle, Aeson, and Abram at home for school was crazy busy, so my personal health got put on hold at the start of the pandemic. It was hard to understand what was “safe” and what wasn’t when it came to circus arts specifically. Part of my joy in life is working out with my other “aerial beasts” (the other performing artists from CirqueLouis), and we were unable to for quite a while. I spent a lot of time this summer outdoors working out and playing on the silks and trapeze in my barn. I added in walking 30 minutes every day since last March to help keep my brain stable during this pandemic.