Best Bodies 2021: Allison Drybrough Lobdell

The first week the gym had to shut down due to COVID-19, my workout group of three (which grew to six, then eight, and finally 10), began meeting down at the riverfront. We ran, worked out with bands and mats, and never missed a week.

Realization

I’ve learned that working on my overall fitness does not make me the best at anything, but it does allow me to be better at just about everything. Especially as I age, my fitness improves my ability, courage, and confidence to do and try so many different things. I don’t want to be physically limited.

Best Fitness Tool

My attitude and having a daily plan. I’ve gone through Fitbits, Apple watches with multiple apps, lots of tennis shoes, and too many outfits to remember. It’s great to have a fitness watch to monitor your stats, a favorite yoga mat on which to do your floor work, and a set of bands. But if you don’t come with the right attitude ready to put in the work, you’re probably defeated before you begin.

— Allison Drybrough Lobdell, 60