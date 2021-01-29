29 Things: Wende’s Smoothie Recipe

Wende Cosby decided to take control of her own health and embrace a different eating style with a plant-based diet. Now, more than three years into her diet, she eats almost 100% plant-based. Read more about Wende in the January issue.

WENDE’S SMOOTHIE

• Juice from 2 lemons

• Juice from 2 limes

• 4 small cuties (tangerines/manderine oranges), peeled and separated

• 2 bananas (the darker the better for taste and for increased antioxidants)

• Frozen berry mix (blackberries, blueberries, and cherries)

• 1” fresh, peeled ginger root

• Elderberry syrup

• Hemp milk

In a blender combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.

P.S. Check out other recipes from women in our 2021 Best Bodies section, including Honeycrisp Apple Delight from Chajuana Rene Mayes.