29 Things: Wende’s Smoothie Recipe
Wende Cosby
Wende Cosby decided to take control of her own health and embrace a different eating style with a plant-based diet. Now, more than three years into her diet, she eats almost 100% plant-based. Read more about Wende in the January issue.
WENDE’S SMOOTHIE
• Juice from 2 lemons
• Juice from 2 limes
• 4 small cuties (tangerines/manderine oranges), peeled and separated
• 2 bananas (the darker the better for taste and for increased antioxidants)
• Frozen berry mix (blackberries, blueberries, and cherries)
• 1” fresh, peeled ginger root
• Elderberry syrup
• Hemp milk
In a blender combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.
