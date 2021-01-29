29 Things: Sammy’s Chia Seed Pudding
Sammy Toney
VANILLA CHIA SEED PUDDING
• 1/4 cup + 3 T raw chia seeds
• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
• 1 cup non-dairy yogurt
• 1 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract
• 2 T maple syrup
• Pinch of salt
Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. Spoon pudding into bowls or glasses and garnish with toppings of your choice. (My favs are raspberries with honey!)
— SAMMY TONEY, 26, manager + instructor at Shred415 Hurstbourne
P.S. Check out other recipes from women in our 2021 Best Bodies section, including Honeycrisp Apple Delight from Chajuana Rene Mayes.
0 Comments