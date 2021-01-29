29 Things: Sammy’s Chia Seed Pudding

VANILLA CHIA SEED PUDDING

• 1/4 cup + 3 T raw chia seeds

• 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

• 1 cup non-dairy yogurt

• 1 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

• 2 T maple syrup

• Pinch of salt

Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. Spoon pudding into bowls or glasses and garnish with toppings of your choice. (My favs are raspberries with honey!)

— SAMMY TONEY, 26, manager + instructor at Shred415 Hurstbourne

