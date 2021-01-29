29 Things: Ramona’s Smoothie Recipe
Ramona Butler
CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE
• Banana
• 1 1/2 cups almond milk
• 2 pitted Medjool dates
• 1 T unsweetened cacao powder
• 1 T peanut butter
• A dash of cinnamon
• 1 cup ice
• 2 T shelled hemp seed hearts
• 1/2 cup dry oats (optional)
Blend well and top with a sprinkle of cacao nibs.
— Ramona Butler, 42, owner, GYMGUYZ Louisville
P.S. Check out other recipes from women in our 2021 Best Bodies section, including Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding from Sammy Toney.
0 Comments