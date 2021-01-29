29 Things: Ramona’s Smoothie Recipe

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

• Banana

• 1 1/2 cups almond milk

• 2 pitted Medjool dates

• 1 T unsweetened cacao powder

• 1 T peanut butter

• A dash of cinnamon

• 1 cup ice

• 2 T shelled hemp seed hearts

• 1/2 cup dry oats (optional)

Blend well and top with a sprinkle of cacao nibs.

— Ramona Butler, 42, owner, GYMGUYZ Louisville

P.S. Check out other recipes from women in our 2021 Best Bodies section, including Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding from Sammy Toney.